Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 114
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 114

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 114

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,233 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday – up by 114 from 45,119 the previous day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Department of Health and Social Care Department of Health and Social Care United Kingdom government ministerial department

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,119 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,119

The Department of Health and Social Care said 45,119 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday – up by 66 from 45,053 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,053 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,053

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,053 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up by 85 from 44,968 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,968 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on July 13.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,819 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,819

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,819 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 143 New Cases, 11 More Deaths [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 143 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 106,271 and the confirmed death toll is 8,163.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:34Published
COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark [Video]

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark

The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions [Video]

Hong Kong's third wave linked to easing restrictions

Health experts in Hong Kong say the city's third wave of coronavirus cases is linked to easing restrictions. 19 new cases were reported Wednesday, the same day Hong Kong rolled out its most severe..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published