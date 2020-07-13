Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Macedonia holds first election since changing its name
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
North Macedonia holds first election since changing its name

North Macedonia holds first election since changing its name

After a three-month delay due to coronavirus, North Macedonia held crucial elections on July 15.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

After a three-month delay due to coronavirus, North Macedonia held crucial elections on July 15.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change - and it's going to be close

1
euronews - Published

North Macedonia holds election amid virus surge

North Macedonia holds election amid virus surge SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia holds its first parliamentary election under its new...
WorldNews - Published

North Macedonia Election Returns No Clear Winner

Zoran Zaev changed North Macedonia’s name to allow it to join NATO and apply to the European Union....
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

YorkPolSoc

The University of York Politics Society Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/yLEFdtglPr 1 day ago

EsPr3sSioni

Andrea G. Cammarata Race too close to call as North #Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/MTrM8xmvOE 2 days ago

rgjoni

Roland Gjoni Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/DLR2b3FsOF 2 days ago

ThisisFoti

Foti RT @GuardianAus: Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/nf01ROOIhm 2 days ago

leftioni

Leftioni Peristere #German government, which holds the rotating Presidency of the EU, today confirmed its intentions to convince other… https://t.co/qmKGZ9BDVz 2 days ago

nhy_wv

ΘΕΟΔΩΡΟΣ ΣΤΑΣΙΝΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ RT @guardiannews: Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/xD8jdMxAOa 2 days ago

i_AM_Schlee

René Schlee RT @stine_klapper: Excellent comments by my Skopje based colleague @_evalotta: "The result could be a beacon of hope for democracy in the w… 2 days ago

bipdirector

Hans van den Berg Least successful article of today. Entails mistakes ("North Macedonians" is leftist term, promoted i.a. in German s… https://t.co/v4PnBtqUfs 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change - and it's going to be close [Video]

North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change - and it's going to be close

Opinion polls suggest the country's two main parties, which both support EU membership, are running neck-and-neck ahead of Wednesday's electionView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:45Published