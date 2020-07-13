North Macedonia holds first election since changing its name

The University of York Politics Society Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/yLEFdtglPr 1 day ago

Andrea G. Cammarata Race too close to call as North #Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/MTrM8xmvOE 2 days ago

Roland Gjoni Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/DLR2b3FsOF 2 days ago

Foti RT @GuardianAus: Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/nf01ROOIhm 2 days ago

Leftioni Peristere #German government, which holds the rotating Presidency of the EU, today confirmed its intentions to convince other… https://t.co/qmKGZ9BDVz 2 days ago

ΘΕΟΔΩΡΟΣ ΣΤΑΣΙΝΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ RT @guardiannews: Race too close to call as North Macedonia holds first poll since name change https://t.co/xD8jdMxAOa 2 days ago

René Schlee RT @stine_klapper: Excellent comments by my Skopje based colleague @_evalotta: "The result could be a beacon of hope for democracy in the w… 2 days ago