North Macedonia holds first election since changing its name
After a three-month delay due to coronavirus, North Macedonia held crucial elections on July 15.
North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change - and it's going to be closeOpinion polls suggest the country's two main parties, which both support EU membership, are running neck-and-neck ahead of Wednesday's electionView on euronews