7 First Alert Forecast 7/17 Noon Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:40s - Published 3 minutes ago Friday Weather 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend <AD LIB WX TOSSCHIEFMETEOROLOGISTAARON MENTKOWSKITRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.SCATTERED SHOWERSEXIT WNY FRIDAYMORNING, BUTTEMPERATURESREMAIN NEAR 80 FORTHE END OF THEWORK WEEK.SUNSHINE RETURNSFOR THE SECONDHALF OF THE DAY WITHCLEAR SKIES BYSUNSET, THERESHOULD BE GREATVIEWING WEATHERFOR COMET NEOWISE.SATURDAY WILL BESUNNY AND HOT ASTEMPERATURES TOPOUT IN THE MID-UPPER80S WITH A FEW 90SFOR THE NIAGARAFRONTIER POSSIBLEAND ONLY FAIRWEATHER CLOUDS.SCATTERED T-STORMSARRIVE LATER ONSUNDAY, MAINLYACROSS THE S.TIERWITH INCREASINGHUMIDITY AS THETEMPERATURESREMAIN IN THE UPPER80S AND EVEN A FEWMORE 90S TO FINISHTHE WEEKENDFRIDAYMORNING: 70AFTERNOON: 81CONTINUED HOT WITHA FEW AM RAINSHOWERSSATURDAYMORNING: 68AFTERNOON: 87MOSTLY SUNNY ANDHOTSUNDAYMORNING: 73AFTERNOON: 89HOT WITH SUN &CLOUDS ANDAFTERNOONSCATTEREDSHOWERS/ T-STORMSMONDAYMORNING: 74AFTERNOON: 85TURNING DRIER WITHONLY A CHANCE OFRAIN NEAR THE STATELINE.





