Jim Cramer Thinks Uber Is Really Well Run, But Wouldn't Own Stock The Street - Duration: 01:00s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Jim Cramer Thinks Uber Is Really Well Run, But Wouldn't Own Stock Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber's blog post about how the company plans to be "anti-racist." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend