Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Signs Are Pointing To A Democratic Landslide In November
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Signs Are Pointing To A Democratic Landslide In November

Signs Are Pointing To A Democratic Landslide In November

With only 110 days left before the 2020 election, there is an increasing number of red flags for Republican candidates.

Political analysts suggest Republicans are headed toward a disastrous result at the ballot box this fall.

According to CNN, a new Gallup number shows that 50% of Americans identify as Democrats or Democratic leaners.

Only 39% of respondents in that same poll describe themselves as Republicans or Republican leaners.

Trump's dismal approval rating regarding his handling of the coronavirus pandemic also indicates a Democratic landslide.

Just 38% of respondents approved of how Trump has dealt with the virus while 60% disapproved.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Susan Collins Has Tough Competition Against Sara Gideon [Video]

Sen. Susan Collins Has Tough Competition Against Sara Gideon

Sen. Susan Collins will be facing a tough Democratic challenger in November. Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon won the nomination in a landslide, and has used Collins' controversial voting record as a..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published