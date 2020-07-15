Signs Are Pointing To A Democratic Landslide In November

With only 110 days left before the 2020 election, there is an increasing number of red flags for Republican candidates.
Political analysts suggest Republicans are headed toward a disastrous result at the ballot box this fall.
According to CNN, a new Gallup number shows that 50% of Americans identify as Democrats or Democratic leaners.
Only 39% of respondents in that same poll describe themselves as Republicans or Republican leaners.
Trump's dismal approval rating regarding his handling of the coronavirus pandemic also indicates a Democratic landslide.
Just 38% of respondents approved of how Trump has dealt with the virus while 60% disapproved.