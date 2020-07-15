Global  
 

Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels Says People View Kanye West's Presidential Bid As 'Disrespectful'
Hip-hop legend Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels of Run DMC tells ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil about Kanye West's entry in the 2020 presidential race.

Plus, the rapper details his collaboration with Ottawa-based group BLACDENIM.

