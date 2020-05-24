Dry fruit sellers suffer huge losses due to COVID-19 in Jammu

COVID pandemic turns Delhi's young sportsman into fruit seller



COVID-19 has come with deaths and infections, not physically but financially also the invisible enemy has changed lives of the people across the world. Young sportspersons from underprivileged families are finding it hard to continue their sport amid COVID-19. Ali Ansari, a medal-winning decathlete, said, "My family is not financially sound and lockdown made our lives more difficult. Nowadays I help my father at his fruit shop". Several businesses are reeling under financial crisis and lots of small businesses closed during the pandemic.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:58 Published on January 1, 1970