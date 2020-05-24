Global  
 

Dry fruit sellers suffer huge losses due to COVID-19 in Jammu
Coronavirus cases are growing in India which has impacted the economy.

Dry fruit sellers in Jammu are suffering huge losses due to COVID-19.

President of Fruit Retailers Association, Jyoti Gupta said, "If tourists don't arrive, we're zero.

There's no certainty on resumption of Amarnath Yatra.

Our items are perishable and are getting spoilt.

We are requesting administration to help and support us."

Jammu City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Amarnath Temple Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir, India

