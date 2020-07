Congress demands Gajendar Shekhawat's arrest, BJP says clip 'manufactured'

A war of words has broken out between Congress and the BJP over the audio tapes where Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another BJP leader are allegedly heard making plans to topple the Rajasthan government.

While Congress is now demanding the Union Minister's arrest, BJP has called it a manufactured audio tape.

