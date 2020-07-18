Utica Notre Dame holds graduation ceremony for class of 2020

Even though High School Graduation ceremonies were either postponed or delayed, Utica Notre Dame held a graduation ceremony for the 47 seniors in the School's class of 2020 Friday afternoon.

Delayed this year, but that didn't stop utica notre dame from recognizing their class of 2020...late this afternoon.

The school honored their 47 seniors at the ben rizzo football field at notre dame high school.

These seniors didn't get a senior prom, senior trip, or 'normal' graduation among other things a high school senior would expect.

Their senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the class saluatorian says....no matter what gets in your way life goes on.

"life doesn't always go as planned.

You will be met with disapointment, with pain.

But in the midst of all that you will also be met with light too.

That rang true when we were grieving our senior year, and a parade of teachers and staff showed up at our doorsteps to personally deliver flowers, balloons, and yard signs."

Bushey will be attending the university of rochester majoring in biomedical engineering and the class valedictorian danielle cresci will be attending boston college to study neonatal nursing.

Congrats to all the 2020 notre dame graduates.

