OSDH: Old technology led to COVID-19 testing delays

CORONAVIRUS TEST RESULTS AREBEING DELAYED.

TONIGHT,THE ALARMING REPORT OUT BYTHE OKLAHOMA STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT.

WHY OLDTECHNOLOGY IS TO BLAME?

TWOWORKS FOR YOU REPORTER TONYRUSSELL LIVE TONIGHT WITHREACTION FROM PHYSICIANSABOUT THE NEWS..TONY?ONE DOCTOR OFFERING COVID-19TESTING AT HIS OWN PRIVATECLINICSPOKE WITH ABOUT THISREPORT- OBVIOUSLYDISAPPOINTED WITH THE NEWS,BUT KNEW THIS WAS ALREADY APROBLEM FROM THE STATE'SHEALTH DEPARTMENT.THE OKLAHOMA STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYINGIN A STATEMENT RELEASED TOTHE NEWS MEDIA TONIGHT -IT'S STRUGGLING TO GET TESTRESULTS AND CRITICAL DATAPROCESSED DUE TO ANANTIQUATED SYSTEM.

WE'RESEVERAL MONTHS INTO APANDEMIC AND ONLY NOWHEARING ABOUT THESEPROBLEMS. "COVID-19 TESTINGTHAT OCCURS AT URGENT CARECLINICS, HEALTH CAREPROVIDER OFFICES, RETAILERSAND PHARMACIES ARE SENT OUTOF STATE AND CAN TAKESEVERAL DAYS FOR THE OSDH TORECEIVE RESULTS, TYPICALLYBY FAX.

THE OSDH ACUTEDISEASE SERVICES TEAMMANUALLY ENTERS TEST RESULTSAS THEY ARE REPORTED TO THEAGENCY, WHICHIS TIME CONSUMING AND CANDELAY THE PROCESS OF DATAREPORTING AND CONTACTTRACING." DOCTOR JAYENPATEL HAS RUN 4,000 TESTS ATHIS OWN CLINIC IN TULSA.

HESAYS THESE ISSUES ARENOTHING NEW FOR THE STATE..Dr. Jayen Patel, SEVA MedClinic,"SO IS IT ANYSURPRISE WE AREN'T PREPARED.NOT REALLY.

SO, ASPHYSICIANS WE HAVEN'T REALLYDEPENDED ON THE OKLAHOMASTATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT FOR MUCHGUIDANCE, TECHNOLOGY,BECAUSE OF NUANCES INHEALTHCARE AND THIS ISN'T APLACE WHERE WE'RE GOING TOSTART EITHER.

WE AREANTIQUATED IN TECHNOLOGY.WE'RE ANTIQUATED INSOFTWARE.

WE'RE ANTIQUATEDIN PERSONNEL WHO RUN THEPLACE,"THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS IT TESTING 2,000 PEOPLEEVERYDAY.THEY SAY THEY'RE WORKING FORMORE PERMANENT FIXES TO THEDATA DELAYS AND HOPING TOUSE 'CARES ACT' FUNDING TOFIX THE ANTIQUATEDTECHNOLOGY.

REPORTING LIVEIN TULSA TONIGHT, TONYRUSSELL, 2 WOTKS FOR