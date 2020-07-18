Hostess yelled at by customer over masks

Mandatory mask order.

New at ten -- one local business owner is asking people to treat everyone with kindness.

She says a customer cursed at one of her employees over the governor's mandatory mask order.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli checked in with the hostess to learn how she handled the situation.

Sarah williams - who's better known as smiley around local joe's in albertville is usually smiling under that mask of hers.

Sarah williams, hostess: "this describes how i am and who i am."

But williams says she was upset after a customer used fowl language at her when she told a family they needed a mask, wednesday night because of the governor's order.

Sarah williams, hostess: " she said that i was stupid for doing that and she started using the f word towards me."

Karen stanfield, owner: "it was shocking because for the most part our community has really come together."

Karen stanfield - the owner went on facebook to make her message clear to customers.

That kind of behavior is unacceptable.

Karen stanfield, owner: "it really broke my heart because i know what kind of person sarah is and every other employee that we have.

There're very caring, concerned individuals and we just want to try and help the community and do what we need to do based on the governor's mandate."

Williams told me she was hurt after the exchange and was just trying to do her job.

Sarah williams, hostess: "it upset me a good bit.

I'm just trying to do what's best for local joe's and i didn't want to get in trouble either."

They told us when you go into the restaurant you need to have a mask on while you are walking around --but once you are at your table -- you can take it off they are providing masks for people who forget.

They also have curbside and delivery options for people