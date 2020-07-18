Staycationing: Pandemic-Friendly Getaways

A recent survey found 56% of Iowans are vacationing in the Hawkeye State instead of venturing across the border

Sunday will welcome back much calmer and cooler

"* they are deciding to stay within the borders of the state instead of crowding into airports where they could more easily contract covid?

Xxx "we'll be here in clear lake all summer."

Alex and gail marske are staying in iowa ?

"* and loving it.

Even though the two are used to jet?

"* setting for their getaways.

"mexico, florida, california.

Yes nashville, we like to go all over."

They are a little hesitant to travel out of the hawkeye state this year.

"( have a good reason f staying right here.

"we just bought this lake home and so we've been using the beach and the lake and we've just been staying close to home."

Nicole hayungs (hay?

"*youngs) and erin oftelie are gal pals dating back to high school ?

"* as they enjoyed the shade, oftelie told me heading out of the state is not in the cards this year.

"i mean, i really didn't have anything planned anyway, but if i did have something planned, i think that i would postpone it.

Just because of the field that i work in."

She works at a long term care center and says the risk of spreading covid?

"*19 is not worth it.

Her friends and family are also spending the summer rediscovering popular spots across the state.

"well, i know a lot of people have been going out and enjoying some of the state parks more than than typical.

I haven't had the opportunity to do that yet."

Her friend nicole lives in seattle and says the trip to iowa wasn't frightening.

The airlines are trying to keep things safe.

"traveling the airlines has been manageable, to the point where they're in the same survey we mentioned earlier ?

"* 71 percet are saying they just might skip summer vacation this year in order to save a little money.

Live in clear lake, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// if you plan on taking a road trip ?

"* gas prices have gone p slightly.

Triple?

"*a says the national average for regular unleaded has gone up a dime