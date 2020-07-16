Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for coronavirus
Hillsborough County is temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after three children tested positive for coronavirus.
Gregory D. Evans Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for coronavirus |… https://t.co/eKaEKc9Hcn 23 minutes ago
Virginia Celli Olivo RT @GwenGraham: “Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for #COVID19”
.@GovRonDeSantis… 1 hour ago
Eric Shepherd Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/NYU9kA3PUs 3 hours ago
CJ(Katy) Crittenden RT @TheBadNewsB: @MarcACaputo @ndrew_lawrence @helenaguirrefer @Mdixon55 Man, @GovRonDeSantis...
Maybe you should just resign. Or are you o… 3 hours ago
Deb Pidick Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/QEN4N75rd7 4 hours ago
Yoán Moncada Back At White Sox Camp After Testing Positive For COVID-19Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus.
High School Student Athletes in Brentwood Test Positive for CoronavirusHigh school athletes in Contra Costa County test positive for COVID-19 and now all summer training programs are being canceled. Da Lin reports. (7-16-20)
3 Student-Athletes From Liberty Union High School District In Brentwood Test Positive For COVID-19Three student-athletes engaged in summer workouts at Brentwood's Liberty Union High School District have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the district to temporarily shut down preseason..