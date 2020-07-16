Global  
 

Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for coronavirus
Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for coronavirus

Hillsborough temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after 3 kids test positive for coronavirus

Hillsborough County is temporarily shutting down one of its summer camps after three children tested positive for coronavirus.

