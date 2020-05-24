Global  
 

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, importance for minorities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- June is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and with some still practicing social isolation due to COVID, the loneliness can impact communities in many ways.

Our top story tonight at 6: it's minority mental health awareness month, and with some still practicing social isolation due to covid, loneliness can impact a person's mental health in many ways.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten spoke to experts who say black adults are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress.

"standup: emotional distress can feel like sadness or hopelessness.

According to the health and human services office of minority health only one in three black adults who need mental health care receive it" sot: gloria cisse' licensed counselor and social worker 16 "finding someone that you can talk to.

I tell people that everybody needs a mental health professional in their life no their cousins, their aunties, but someone who is trained" licensed counselor gloria ciss' (sea-say) says finding a therapist is your best bet.

She says within the black community, some do not believe in mental health issues-- but black people have the same number of mental illnesses as other races.

Cisse says on top of that-- black people have additional stressors to think about "racism, discrimination" along with symptoms associated with traumatic events like sexual assault or family violence.

"we often tell our children what happens in this house stays in this house and its troubling" with the continuous rise in covid cases--social distancing and self isolation---are at the top of the list for safety measures.

Licensed therapist dee renee smith says you can turn this trying time into a positive one "not focusing on the negative, changing out mindset around c1 3 b13 certain things that are happening in our




