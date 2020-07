COVID-positive Bolsonaro rides bike on palace grounds Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:53s - Published 4 days ago COVID-positive Bolsonaro rides bike on palace grounds Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rides a motorbike around town and feeds the birds after testing positive for COVID-19. 0

