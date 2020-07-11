Global  
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a cute birthday note for Priyanka Chopra
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a cute birthday note for Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a cute birthday note for Priyanka Chopra

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a cute Instagram note to wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her birthday.

