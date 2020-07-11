Kareena Kapoor Khan posts a cute birthday note for Priyanka Chopra
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a cute Instagram note to wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her birthday.
Priyanka Chopra pens a loving note on her mother-in-law birthdayActress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted a cute Instagram note to celebrate her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday.
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers. Big B..
Kareena Kapoor Khan is waiting for 2021 shares throwback pictureActress Kareena Kapoor Khan is eagerly waiting for the year 2021.