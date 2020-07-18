Global  
 

85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi
Eighty-five infants under age 1 year old have tested positive for coronavirus in one county in Texas.

Local officials are imploring residents to help stop its spread, reports CNN.

Texas is slowly but surely becoming one of the newest COVID-19 hotspots.

Since January, health authorities have identified more than 3.6 million Covid-19 cases in the United States.

In Texas' Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, numbers have skyrocketed.

To make it even more complicated, the rise comes after a July flattening trend.

