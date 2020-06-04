Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 minutes ago Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad this year.The Transport Secretary said he and his wife Belinda had decided to take advantage of the relaxation of Foreign Office guidance on non-essential overseas travel. 0

Tweets about this Peter Owen DVSA ADI ORDIT Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad #driving #news https://t.co/NpsywRMfpk 19 minutes ago DoDrive® Driving School Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad #driving #news https://t.co/AosxDu3Xcq 19 minutes ago Graham Lambert Grant Shapps hires the Boris Johnson bus to go on a 'Summer holiday' with fun and laughter for a week of two. No m… https://t.co/TXH2QiA3Mi 20 minutes ago MakeBritainNiceAgain Might raise a wry smile or two if it turns out he has to self-isolate for 14 days on his return 🤭 https://t.co/AWiiAWC717 22 minutes ago Wessex News RT @Plymouth_Live: Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad this… 23 minutes ago Alex Green Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad https://t.co/bgGW73DHMM 26 minutes ago Devon Live News Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad… https://t.co/843PUTQtIU 28 minutes ago Cornwall LIVE Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad… https://t.co/QnjO2BtqYF 28 minutes ago