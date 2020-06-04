Grant Shapps breaks ranks to book summer holiday abroad

Grant Shapps has become the first senior politician to break ranks and declare he is taking a summer holiday abroad this year.The Transport Secretary said he and his wife Belinda had decided to take advantage of the relaxation of Foreign Office guidance on non-essential overseas travel.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced an extension of the ATOL scheme to protect consumers who accept refund credit notes for cancelled package holidays if the issuing travel firm later collapses.
The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, who travelled to Greece despite the barring of direct entry from the UK. Mr Shapps said that Mr Johnson would have to quarantine upon return to the UK and that the travel complied with Foreign Office advice to only make essential international journeys.
English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated. The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany is being lifted, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced. Meanwhile, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) will exempt a number of countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has appeared to blame the devolved administrations for the lack of an announcement on air bridges.