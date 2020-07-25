Global  
 

Shapps returns from Spain and defends quarantine measures
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Shapps returns from Spain and defends quarantine measures

Shapps returns from Spain and defends quarantine measures

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has arrived home this afternoon after his holiday in Spain was cut short.

The MP will go into 14-day isolation and defends the sudden quarantine measures put in place by the government for travellers returning from that country.

Report by Bassaneseg.

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @ITVNewsPolitics: 'We simply had to act, and not to act would have been a dereliction of duty' @GrantShapps explains why the decision w… 29 minutes ago

ITVNewsPolitics

ITV News Politics 'We simply had to act, and not to act would have been a dereliction of duty' @GrantShapps explains why the decisio… https://t.co/joxGdW1Anr 35 minutes ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO RT @talkRADIO: Minister for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse says Grant Shapps will quarantine when he returns from Spain but adds "me and… 10 hours ago

TymVirginia

Virginia Tym #FBPE #SAVEOURNHS RT @am1874northwich: Luckily, Grant Shapps can use one of his other identities when he returns from his holiday. Clearly that was in his mi… 10 hours ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO Minister for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse says Grant Shapps will quarantine when he returns from Spain but adds… https://t.co/YHHlsAZ8U0 1 day ago

sport_n_politic

Sport The statement of #hypocrisy "The same rules apply to ministers as they do anyone else," Prime Minister #Boris… https://t.co/xv0dvqX2IB 2 days ago

miiiok11

Michael Steen @adsheadc @grantshapps If spain/Portugal are suffering so badly from the chinese virus why hasn't he returned home… https://t.co/EgxAFDqMOU 2 days ago

pagechord

Alan Royston Such is the urgency #Shapps returns from his jolly in Spain on Wednesday. Well, that's really good of him. He will… https://t.co/4I6KOuMQ2U 2 days ago