Shapps returns from Spain and defends quarantine measures

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has arrived home this afternoon after his holiday in Spain was cut short.

The MP will go into 14-day isolation and defends the sudden quarantine measures put in place by the government for travellers returning from that country.

Report by Bassaneseg.

