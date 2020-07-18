Global  
 

France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass
France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass

Major fire in western French city's 15th-century building blows out stained glass windows and destroys grand organ.

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral [Video]

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around the St Peter and St Paul Cathedral, in the old centre of the city on the Loire River.

Nantes: Fire breaks out at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral

 More than 60 firefighters are attending the scene after flames were seen billowing from the building.
Fire destroys organ, shatters stained glass at Nantes cathedral in France

French prosecutors said they had opened an arson inquiry after fire damaged a cathedral in the city...
