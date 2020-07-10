Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India

Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 63%.

3,61,024 samples have been tested in the country in the last 24 hours; the cumulative number of 1,34,33,742 samples tested has raised the testing per million for India to 9734.6, informed the Government of India.

8348 new COVID-19 patients were reported positive of coronavirus in Maharashtra on July 18.

4,807 new COVID-19 positive case, 88 deaths and 3,049 people discharged today in Tamil Nadu.

1475 COVID-19 positive cases, 1973 recovered and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today.

Kerala reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

173 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram in the last 24 hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Leicester couple share 'heart-warming' Covid recovery in hospital

 Michael and Gillian England would hold hands and have tea together each day they were in hospital.
BBC News
New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career [Video]

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career

Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal. This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to Covid-19. The charity paid Trudeau's family members for speaking engagements. But, CNN reports that Trudeau never thought to recuse himself from the cabinet decision on the contract. Now there is a federal ethics investigation and the Trudeau is forced to make another humiliating apology.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Stimulus checks for kids? Country Time launches bailout fund for lemonade stands closed due to COVID-19

 Country Time has launched "Littlest Bailout Relief Fund" and is giving away stimulus checks for kids who had to close lemonade stands due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Government of India Government of India Legislative, executive and judiciary powers of India

'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in J-K's Rajouri [Video]

'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in J-K's Rajouri

DDC of Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh launched 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme in the district on July 13. The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration card holders to access PDS (Public Distribution System) benefits from any fair price shop in the country. Speaking on the initiative, Sheikh said, "The advantage of this scheme is that one can get ration from any corner of India. People will benefit greatly from 'One Nation One Card' scheme."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

 One Nation One Nation Card is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the..
DNA
COVID-19: Recovery rate in India improved to 63.02% [Video]

COVID-19: Recovery rate in India improved to 63.02%

18,850 people have been recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 5,53,470. The recovery rate has further improved to 63.02% today. The Government of India on July 13 informed that 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average. 6,497 COVID-19 cases, 4,182 discharged and 193 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,60,924, including 1,44,507 discharged, 1,05,637 active cases and 10,482 deaths. 4,328 new cases, 3,035 discharged and 66 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases go past 3 lakh mark; 144 more succumb

 Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 new cases, state Health department said.
IndiaTimes

Final year exams before September 30: Aditya Thackeray files petition in SC

 Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a petition before Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to..
IndiaTimes

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

We will not accept any compromise with data sovereignty of India: RS Prasad [Video]

We will not accept any compromise with data sovereignty of India: RS Prasad

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed Thakur Prasad Memorial Lecture on Data security, sovereignty in Delhi via video conferencing on July 18. He said, "Data is an asset. Data of Indians belong to the people of India and to the sovereign. We will not accept any compromise with data sovereignty of India."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

First heavy monsoon rainfall likely in Delhi, parts of north India; flood situation may worsen in NE

 From Sunday, Delhi and its adjoining states Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience continuous rainfall typical of the rainy season as the monsoon trough is..
IndiaTimes

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Kerala to go in for 'cluster care' method to contain Covid-19 spread

 As the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala are on the rise, the state government has decided to implement a "cluster care" method to mitigate the spread of..
IndiaTimes
Govt locking COVID clusters to break chain of transmission: Kerala Health Minister [Video]

Govt locking COVID clusters to break chain of transmission: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on July 18 informed that the state government is "thoroughly locking" the clusters to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. "We are trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another. We are thoroughly locking the clusters. We need to give more attention to coastal areas," said Shailaja. "Today, there are 84 clusters in Kerala. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50 percent, but outside the clusters it is below 10 percent. We should prevent cluster forming and community spread of infection," the Minister added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram Metropolis in Kerala, India

60% of COVID-19 cases are due to local transmission in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM [Video]

60% of COVID-19 cases are due to local transmission in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on July 18 briefed media on the current COVID-19 situation in the state. He informed that 60 per cent of COVID-19 cases are due to local transmission and community spread of coronavirus has been confirmed at two places in Thiruvananthapuram. He said, "60 per cent of COVID-19 cases are due to local transmission. Community spread of coronavirus has been confirmed at two places in Thiruvananthapuram. Everyone should strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to break the chain. In last 24 hours, 593 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Community spread of Covid-19 in some places of Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM

 Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that there is a community spread in some places in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, where a large..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate better than national: Data

Even as Mumbai's Covid-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country's...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Hindu


COVID-19: 30 states, Union Territories have fatality rate lower than nation's 2.72 per cent

From 2.82 per cent a month earlier, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per...
Mid-Day - Published

India's Covid-19 case fatality rate dips to 2.72%: Health ministry

From 2.82 per cent a month earlier, India's Covid-19 case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 per cent...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduDNA



Tweets about this

RajeevS27545206

Raj#NAMO RT @ANI: Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 63%. 3,61,024 samples have been tested in the country in the last 24 hours; the cu… 10 minutes ago

I_UttamPatil

Uttam Patil @kirti_sd AAP has not only flattened but reversed the growing curve. Maybe Delhi would be the first state to win ov… https://t.co/kZpSp3O94A 14 minutes ago

RajeevS27545206

Raj#NAMO RT @ANI: 2,198 COVID-19 cases & 27 deaths have been recorded in West Bengal in last 24 hours, taking total cases to 40,209 including 23,539… 17 minutes ago

RajeevS27545206

Raj#NAMO RT @ANI: Manipur reported 91 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; active cases stands at 709 Recovery rate is 62.5 per cent: State Health D… 19 minutes ago

sunpatrao

उरी विराथू RT @airnewsalerts: #Manipur: 91 sample tested positive for #COVID_19 in past 24 hrs, taking number of positive cases to 1891. *️⃣ 19 patie… 1 hour ago

corpliazon

G.R.RAO 🇮🇳🇮🇱 RT @ani_digital: Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.29 pc; over 1 lakh patients cured Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Y670jhgllk h… 2 hours ago

NaveenAlla1

NaveenAlla RT @Theupdater_: ✳️ #Manipur: 91 sample tested positive for #COVID_19 in the past 24 hrs, taking the number of positive cases to 1891 *⃣ 1… 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.29 pc; over 1 lakh patients cured https://t.co/CpEQTVVbDC 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry [Video]

Actual case load of COVID-19 in India stands at 3,42,756: Health Ministry

According to the Health Ministry, the actual case load of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on July 17. More than 6.35 lakhs of the total cases have recovered taking recovery rate to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark [Video]

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark

The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
COVID-19 cases increasing in India because of huge population: AIIMS Director [Video]

COVID-19 cases increasing in India because of huge population: AIIMS Director

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Randeep Guleria said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in India because of the huge population. "The number of COVID19 cases is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published