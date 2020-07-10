COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India

|
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Leicester couple share 'heart-warming' Covid recovery in hospitalMichael and Gillian England would hold hands and have tea together each day they were in hospital.
BBC News
New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career
Stimulus checks for kids? Country Time launches bailout fund for lemonade stands closed due to COVID-19Country Time has launched "Littlest Bailout Relief Fund" and is giving away stimulus checks for kids who had to close lemonade stands due to COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Government of India Legislative, executive and judiciary powers of India
'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in J-K's Rajouri
One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in Jammu and Kashmir's RajouriOne Nation One Nation Card is an initiative by the Government of India which enables ration cardholders to access PDS benefits from any fair price shop in the..
DNA
COVID-19: Recovery rate in India improved to 63.02%
Maharashtra State in Western India
Religious gatherings not allowed in state, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
IndiaTimes
Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases go past 3 lakh mark; 144 more succumbMaharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 new cases, state Health department said.
IndiaTimes
Final year exams before September 30: Aditya Thackeray files petition in SCMaharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a petition before Supreme Court challenging the decision of University Grants Commission (UGC) to..
IndiaTimes
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
We will not accept any compromise with data sovereignty of India: RS Prasad
First heavy monsoon rainfall likely in Delhi, parts of north India; flood situation may worsen in NEFrom Sunday, Delhi and its adjoining states Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience continuous rainfall typical of the rainy season as the monsoon trough is..
IndiaTimes
Kerala State in southern India
Kerala to go in for 'cluster care' method to contain Covid-19 spreadAs the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala are on the rise, the state government has decided to implement a "cluster care" method to mitigate the spread of..
IndiaTimes
Govt locking COVID clusters to break chain of transmission: Kerala Health Minister
Thiruvananthapuram Metropolis in Kerala, India
60% of COVID-19 cases are due to local transmission in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CM
Community spread of Covid-19 in some places of Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CMKerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that there is a community spread in some places in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, where a large..
IndiaTimes
