COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India

Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 63%.

3,61,024 samples have been tested in the country in the last 24 hours; the cumulative number of 1,34,33,742 samples tested has raised the testing per million for India to 9734.6, informed the Government of India.

8348 new COVID-19 patients were reported positive of coronavirus in Maharashtra on July 18.

4,807 new COVID-19 positive case, 88 deaths and 3,049 people discharged today in Tamil Nadu.

1475 COVID-19 positive cases, 1973 recovered and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today.

Kerala reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

173 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram in the last 24 hours.