Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden

President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about dishwashers.

Meanwhile, Trump's staffers attempted to right his faltering reelection campaign, looking to stem the steady decline of his poll numbers.

In 2016, Trump's race-baiting and culture war tropes were appealing to swing voters and his core base of non-college-educated white voters.

Now, staffers have discovered such rhetoric seems tired and out of step by a vast majority of American voters.

In response, the campaign has turned its sights on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Friday, Vice President Mike Pence described Biden as something akin to a zombie candidate who had been co-opted by Sen.

Bernie Sanders and the radical left.