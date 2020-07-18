Russian Skater Who Competed For Australia Dead At 20

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics.

According to CNN, the skater has died at the age of 20 in Moscow.

Details surrounding her death are unknown at this time.

The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing.

ISU President Jan Dijkema International Skating Union in a statement on the organization's website.

Alexandrovskaya skated with her Australian partner Harley Windsor in 2016.

Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia.

Harley Windsor Instagram post