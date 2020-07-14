Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues

The Duchess of Sussex has rebuked suggestions that she didn’t help her father financially in the latest set of legal filings submitted by her attorneys in her privacy case against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday.

The case centers on a handwritten letter sent to her father, extracts of which were published by the Mail on Sunday, which she claims were both misleading and breached her privacy.

“This is the Mail’s fourth separate request for additional information or clarification.