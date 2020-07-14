Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues

Duchess Meghan's Lawyers Fight, Mail On Sunday Case Continues

The Duchess of Sussex has rebuked suggestions that she didn’t help her father financially in the latest set of legal filings submitted by her attorneys in her privacy case against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday.

The case centers on a handwritten letter sent to her father, extracts of which were published by the Mail on Sunday, which she claims were both misleading and breached her privacy.

“This is the Mail’s fourth separate request for additional information or clarification.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment [Video]

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle team up for Female Empowerment

The United Nations Foundation created the Girl Up Leadership Summit in 2010. Its objective is to bring young women together for global change.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

ShowBiz Minute: Cannon, Markle, Banks

 ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites "anti-Semitic" comments; The Duchess of Sussex urges young women to "own the conversation" on issues such as racial and gender..
USATODAY.com
Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women [Video]

Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women

Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 08:53Published

The Mail on Sunday The Mail on Sunday British conservative newspaper


DMG Media DMG Media London-based publisher of national newspapers and news websites


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle could be the 'most sought-after speaker in the world' [Video]

Meghan Markle could be the 'most sought-after speaker in the world'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could be "the most sought-after speaker in the world", according to a PR expert.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published
Princess Diana is the 'most beautiful royal of all time' [Video]

Princess Diana is the 'most beautiful royal of all time'

According to ancient Greece's 'Golden Ratio' formula, Princess Diana is the "most beautiful royal of all time".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Duchess Meghan: Keep challenging lawmakers [Video]

Duchess Meghan: Keep challenging lawmakers

Duchess Meghan has urged people to "keep challenging and pushing" lawmakers.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published