Marcy COVID survivor returns home

88-year-old Don Colucci returned to his home in Marcy on Tuesday for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March.

He spent 2 and a half months in the hospital and now he's back home.

News channel 2's brent kearney was there as his family welcomed him back "real good real good, words cant describe it."

"what was that like for you when you realized you had the virus?"

Pretty rough.

It was rough especially the way i had it."

Don remembers very little from his experience in the hospital.

His family tells me he was on a ventilator.

But from what he does remember, don tells me it was unlike anything he's ever experienced.

"i lost every bit of energy from my bones."

Don's grand daughter giavanna gerstner said the unknown about the virus made her worry, and she's glad to see him home.

"it is so uplifting to see him at home with all of us.

Being able to just come home to him and not have to worry if he's okay.

So just having him home is great."

And as cases continue to rise in some parts of the country, don has a warning to all of those who think this virus is a walk in the park.

"obey the rules that they tell you to do."

Its a really big deal and they should be wearing their masks when they have to."

"i think people that have gone through it will tell people that this is sious.

Maybehey shouldtake ah it and say you know what look at it a different way.

Just because its not effecting you now it could you dontnow this could happeagain god forbid."

But his family is thanking god, that don is alive.

