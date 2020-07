A police officer was injured trying to stop a protester from throwing black paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Midtown on Saturday afternoon; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati are asking the public for help in identifying the man who...

A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the...

CBS2 has been told the injured officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-serious injuries.

Bryson RT @NYCBikeLanes : @NYPDnews This NYPD officer injured himself while trying to pull on a black girl's hair. So shameful. I'm waiting for @NY … 14 minutes ago