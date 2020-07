Red55 RT @vic777212718: What an upside-down world! NYPD arrests black protesters who support the police! Who denounce BLM and their fake concern… 3 seconds ago

ksmallz https://t.co/JdndvBWUPa. ⁦@AOC⁩ ⁦@Ilhan⁩ ⁦@RepAOC⁩ ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ she gets arrested for this when others… https://t.co/KW2UCIaNuy 17 seconds ago

Life is Good⭐️⭐️⭐️#MAGA #Trump2020 #NRA #WWG1WGA#Q RT @MarkDice: At this point the Black Lives Matter "mural" in front of Trump Tower has become a public nuisance and should be removed. #Op… 22 seconds ago

Kimberly RT @Omarisal: #SeattleProtest - The woman arrested today in NYC for defacing the #BLM mural was in the #CHOP in Seattle with the #ProudBoys… 28 seconds ago

August Alan RT @dcexaminer: Black woman dumps paint on the "Black Liver Matter" mural painted in front of Trump Tower in NYC. The woman chanted "Refun… 32 seconds ago

🌊🇺🇸Surbrina BREE 😷💙💋👠💅💄👛 RT @SpeakerPelosi: .@RepJohnLewis: hero, champion & challenge to conscience of the nation. Your visit with the newest voices for justice at… 33 seconds ago

ATP 🎾🐾 🐈 ❌ @KingJames Hey LeBron, here’s a woman telling the truth about BLM! BLM are LIARS! 2 in custody after Black Lives Ma… https://t.co/xs7kOaOHX1 44 seconds ago