Shawnee VA hosts COVID-19 testing site

AS THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASES INTHE METRO CONTINUE TOCLIMB....HEALTH OFFICIALS ARETRYING TO MAKE TESTINGEASILY AVAILABLE.TODAY--THE "V-A" HOSTED ATESTING SITE AT ITSSHAWNEE LOCATION.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINS THETWO TYPES OF TESTSAVAILABLE.More than 100 veteransshowed up here, at theShawnee VA clinic todayTo get tested to see if theyhave the coronavirus ORantibodiesThe antibody testing is new tothis site"It"s a blood test that looksfor proteins the body makes toattack a virusIf someone has the antibodyfor COVID, doctors say it likelymeans they have beenexposed to the virus in thepastDr. Ahmad Batrash/ Kansas CityVAChief of StaffThis way you know fromMarch, April, May how manywere really acquiring thedisease and we didn"tknow about it.

It"s veryimportant to do that forprevalence standpoint thisway we know in our veteranswhat is the prevalence of thediseaseBoth the antibody and COVIDtests will take about 5 to 7businesses days to get theresults baReporting in Shawnee.

