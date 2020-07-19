Truck convoy tests new Genoa bridge

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Genoa City in Liguria, Italy
Genoa bridge 'like a white vessel crossing the valley'Architect Renzo Piano on his new design for the replacement for the collapsed Morandi Bridge.
BBC News
Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez score as Inter go second in Serie AInter Milan move into second place in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, with a 3-0 win over Genoa thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this