Rajasthan audio tapes: BJP slams Congress for ' phone tapping', seeks CBI probe

BJP has now hit back at the Congress party over the Rajasthan audio tapes row.

BJP said that phone tapping by the Rajasthan government was illegal and demanded a CBI probe into it.

BJP leaders argued that any state government required approval from the Home Ministry to tap phones of people.

This comes as the Congress upped the ante and demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, whose voice is allegedly in the tapes.

