Pilot Vs Gehlot: 2 FIRs registered in audio tapes case l Who said what

Two FIRs have been registered after Congress' complaint over the audio tapes which allegedly has MLA loyal to Sachin Pilot Bhanwarlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain talking about toppling the Rajasthan government.

The MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma has refuted the allegation calling the audio tape fake.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also rubbished Congress' claim and said that he is ready to face a probe.

