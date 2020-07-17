Atlanta residents gather to pay tribute to US congressman John Lewis

|
|
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
While Virus Surges, Georgia Governor Sues Atlanta Mayor to Block Mask RulesGov. Brian Kemp filed a lawsuit against Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, to block the city’s mask requirement.
NYTimes.com
Atlanta mayor: Trump broke city's mask rule, ignored scienceATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without..
WorldNews
Rev. C.T. Vivian: The civil rights icon's life in picturesThe civil rights leader and former aide to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. died on July 17, 2020 in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: Georgia governor sues Atlanta over face mask rulesIt comes as Atlanta signalled it would defy an order barring the enforcement of public mask usage.
BBC News
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil rights leader
John R Lewis: Civil rights leader who championed racial justice in the Jim Crow southJohn R Lewis, a civil rights leader who preached non-violence while enduring beatings and jailings during seminal front-line confrontations of the 1960s, and..
WorldNews
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of US Congressman Lewis"We mourn the loss of US Congressman John Lewis, a champion of civil rights, non-violence and Gandhian values. His legacy will continue to endure and inspire,"..
IndiaTimes
'Work is still unfinished': Younger civil rights activists vow to continue work of Rep. John LewisCivil rights leaders, young and old, praised Rep. John Lewis for his fight for voting and civil rights but say his work was far from finished.
USATODAY.com
Who Were the Freedom Riders?Representative John Lewis was among the 13 original Freedom Riders, who encountered violence and resistance as they rode buses across the South, challenging the..
NYTimes.com
|
|
|
