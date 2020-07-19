Hayden Paneittiere Breaks Her Silence

Hayden Panettiere is breaking her silence about the alleged abuse she’s been suffering at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.

Hayden said she hopes her “truth” will “empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.” Her statement comes after Brian Hickerson was arrested again on domestic violence charges.

People Magazine reports Hickerson was arrested on “multiple felony charges." The charges include "four charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, two charges of assault, and one of intimidating a witness, Panettiere.” The criminal complaint apparently outlines eight charges against Hickerson for abuse from May 2019 to January 2020.

Yahoo Entertainment confirms Hickerson was hauled in by police on Thursday night.