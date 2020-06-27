Italy's Coast Guard rescuing sperm whale entangled in fishing net off Sicily coast

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Italy Country in southern Europe
Italian police find cocaine hidden inside coffee beansThe package from Colombia was intercepted by Italian police at Milan Malpensa Airport.
BBC News
Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Captain faces trial for migrants repatriationThe captain of an Italian-flagged ship is to be tried for allegedly forcing migrants back to Libya, in the first such case in Italy. The Asso 28 supply ship..
WorldNews
Sicily Island in the Mediterranean and region of Italy
Ocean Viking: 180 migrants begin disembarking rescue ship in Sicily
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:59Published
Stranded Ocean Viking migrants to arrive in Sicily port on Monday
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:55Published
United States Coast Guard Coastal defense, search & rescue, and law enforcement branch of the United States Armed Forces
Paralympian Angela Madsen found dead while trying to row from California to Hawaii
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources