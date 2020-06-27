Italy's Coast Guard rescuing sperm whale entangled in fishing net off Sicily coast

Paralympian Angela Madsen found dead while trying to row from California to Hawaii CNN reports three-time Paralympian and six-time Guinness World Record holder Angela Madsen died earlier this week. The 60-year-old passed while attempting a solo row from Los Angeles to Honolulu. Madsen had been alone at sea for 60 days. The US Coast Guard discovered her body late Monday night, several hours after she last made contact with anyone. A paraplegic, Madsen was a beloved advocate for both LGBTQ and disability rights. Madsen served as a Marine in her 20s when she injured her back.

Stranded Ocean Viking migrants to arrive in Sicily port on Monday Most of them have been at sea for more than a week.View on euronews

Ocean Viking: 180 migrants begin disembarking rescue ship in Sicily After over a week at sea, the first individuals began disembarking the Ocean Viking aid vessel at a Sicilian port late on Monday night.View on euronews

The captain of an Italian-flagged ship is to be tried for allegedly forcing migrants back to Libya, in the first such case in Italy. The Asso 28 supply ship..

Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday (July 19), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day. Francis Maguire reports.

The package from Colombia was intercepted by Italian police at Milan Malpensa Airport.