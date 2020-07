Video: Severe heat will continue Monday with threat of thunderstorms Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Video: Severe heat will continue Monday with threat of thunderstorms A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, as the humidity will climb even higher. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SUNSET TONIGHT IS THAT8:16.HUMIDITY WILL BE HIGH TOMORROWAND IT WILL DROP ON TUESDAY ASLESS HUMID AIR MOVES IN.IT RAMPS UP WEDNESDAY ANDTHURSDAY AND WEDNESDAY ANDTHURSDAY THERE ARE MORETHUNDERSTORMS INTO THE FORECAST.TUESDAY IS PROBABLY THE BEST DAYOF THE WEEK.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, LOWTEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO LOWER70’S.EVEN OVER THE CAPE YOU WILL SEETEMPERATURES PRETTY MUCH INTOTHE 70’S OVERNIGHT.THUNDERSTORMS YOU SEE TO THEWEST, WE WILL SEE A COUPLE TRYAND WORK THROUGH LATER THISEVENING.MOST OF US WILL SEE NOTHING,INCLUDING EVEN CLOUD.WE HAVE TO WORK ITS WAY ACROSSNORTHERN NEW ENGLAND.TOMORROW MORNING THERE MIGHT BEA FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS.THE BEST CHANCE OF B WEST.THE AREA I AM REALLY WATCHING ISDURING THE AFTERNOON MAINLY OVERTHE SOUTHEASTERN PART OF THESTATE, THAT IS WHERE I THINK THEBIGGEST THREAT IS FOR STREET --SEEING STRONGER CELLS.THESE WILL PRODUCE RAIN, PERHAPSLIGHTNING AND THUNDER AND GUSTYWINDS APPROACHING SEVERE.FOR MOST OF US, WE WILL NOT SEETOO MUCH OUT OF IT.TOMORROW AFTERNOON, A MARGINALRISK WAY DOWN ON THE SCALE OFSEVERE WEATHER BUT CERTAINLYSOMETHING TO MONITOR 30AFTERNOON.DOWNPOURS, LIGHTNING THE BIGGESTISSUE.MAYBE GUSTY WINDS.PERHAPS SOME FLOODING ON SOMEROADS IF IT SLOWS DOWN.THE NEXT SEVEN DAYS, TOMORROW ISAN IMPACT WEATHER DAY.ONE IS THE THUNDERSTORMS, THEOTHER IS THE HEAT.90 AND MUGGY TOMORROW.TUESDAY LESS HUMID, STILL WARMBUT NOT BAD.WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY HUMIDITYIS BACK AND WITH IT COMES THETHREAT OF THUNDERSTORMS.TOWARDS THE END OF THE WEEK ITHINK YOU LESS HUMID WEATHER ITWILL START SETTLING IN FORFRIDAY AND SATURDAY.TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER80’S.TYPICAL JULY FORECAST.PERHAPS THUNDERSTORMS ONE WEEKFROM TODAY.WE WILL KEEP AN EYE TO THE SKYTOMORROW.THE OTHER THING IS IT WILL BEHOT