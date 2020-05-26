|
|
'So grateful we found one another': Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra
|
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:41s - Published
'So grateful we found one another': Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas is "so grateful" for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as he marked her 38th birthday on Saturday (18.07.20) with a glowing tribute.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gwen Stefani returning to The Voice
Gwen Stefani is returning to 'The Voice' in place of Nick Jonas, who has movie commitments.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:40Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Nick Jonas took to his Instagram page and wished Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 38th birthday.
DNA - Published
|
Sometimes Priyanka Chopra is simply burnin' up with pride at being Mrs. Jonas. There are her...
E! Online - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Just Jared
|
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They never fail to...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources