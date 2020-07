SUV Launches Over Highway Barrier Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 minutes ago SUV Launches Over Highway Barrier Occurred on July 16, 2020 / Wilmington, Delaware, USA Info from Licensor: "A captures Maroon Toyota Rav4 lost control in the left lane. It hit the left guard rail, crossed three lanes to the right guard rail and made an impact, and got air born taking out a light pole." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this