Black Unity member gives first-hand account of Portland protest.

Tyshawn Ford described the scene as "hectic."

As tensions rise in portland, some members of the activist group called 'black unity' here in eugene --- have felt compelled to travel to the metro area to protest.

Tyshawn ford says he's been up to portland a few times for these protests over the past couple days... however he said the scene up north was much different than the protests we've had here in eugene.

Ford said federal officers were throwing tear gas and shooting rubber bullets at protestors.

He even described a moment in which demonstrators tore down the fences around the federal building to barricade the doors preventing officers from getting out.

Ford says while "black unity" pushes for peaceeful demonstrations -- he understands the frsustrations of some of those in portland.

"we think that every single tactic of protesting is needed whether it's violent or nonviolent.

Violent protesting is the voice of the unheard.

People that don't feel heard might lash out.

We are personally about peach.

But we aren't going to bash anyone about how they protest."

Social media comments from people voicing their opinions about the federal officers stepping in are blowing up-- some agree with ford that these means of protesting are necessary.

Others saying these demonstrators are a "threat" and "it needs to stop.

" ford also added that people from across the state of oregon were at the protests -- even some from washington.

