Man Killed, Woman Injured In Shooting Downtown
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:03s
The south bank of the Chicago River at Wabash Avenue is bustling by day.

But this weekend in the wee hours, it turned into a crime scene.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

