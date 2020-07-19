Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published
'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund

'Mission impossible': EU leaders split over $850bn stimulus fund

'Frugal' northern nations and southern EU members fail to agree on proportion of grants against repayable loans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU summit: 'Diametrically opposed positions' on coronavirus rescue package [Video]

EU summit: 'Diametrically opposed positions' on coronavirus rescue package

EU summit: 'Diametrically opposed positions' on coronavirus rescue package

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus: Wrangling over huge EU recovery plan enters fourth day

 EU leaders are still struggling to reach a deal on a recovery fund, with deep differences remaining.
BBC News

Malaysia to file WTO case against EU over palm oil curbs this year

 KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia is planning to file a World Trade Organisation (WTO) case...
WorldNews
EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins [Video]

EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins

EU summit: 'I cannot say whether there will be a solution', Merkel says as third day begins

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this