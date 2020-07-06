Hundreds of Thais protest against government in Chiang, Mai northern Thailand

Hundreds of Thais took part in street protests in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, calling for the country's military government to be dissolved.

Around 400 people gathered at The Phae Gate in the popular tourist city on Sunday evening (July 19) to express their anger against the military regime.

Leaders demanded the dissolution of parliament and new elections to replace the current administration, accused by many of being a dictatorship.

The protests in Chiang Mai followed similar scenes in Bangkok which saw scuffles with police on Saturday evening (July 18).

Both protests ended with the mob giving a demand that fresh elections are held within two weeks.

The Thai military government lead by career soldier, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, has facede heavy criticism for allegedly lacking transparency, accountability and democratic principles since they seized power with a coup in 2014.

Chiang Mai police chiefs warned the protesters they could be charged for violating the state of emergency.

Police Lieutenant General Pakkapong Pongpetra said: "Since the protests are not allowed under the state of emergency we will have to consider charging the protesters for breaking the law."