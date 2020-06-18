Bella Thorne celebrates her engagement in Mexico Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:13s - Published 1 week ago Bella Thorne celebrates her engagement in Mexico Actress Bella Thorne shows off her cheeky posterior in a thong bikini after reportedly celebrating her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo at an exclusive resort in Mexico. The Midnight Sun star ran along a sandy beach in the barely-there, yellow animal print bikini, while teasing her Instagram followers about the engagement. She posted a video of herself with what looks like an engagement ring on her finger alongside an emoji of a diamond ring. Bella, 22, has been vacationing at the upmarket Auberge Resort and Spa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Mascolo, after going five months without seeing him. A man vacationing at the same resort captured pictures of the actress frolicking on the beach on July 12 and said that staff told him Thorne had hosted an engagement party the night before. Carlos Villasenor said: "The engagement party was at the Esperanza Hotel where we took the pictures."The staff told me that the party was held on Saturday night." Carlos' three daughters are Thorne fans and asked the actress for a picture when they spotted she was dining at the same restaurant. "One of my daughters noticed it was Bella Thorne and she went and asked for pictures," he said. "My daughters grew up with Disney and Shake It Up and they were really happy to meet her. "We thought she was going to be rude, but not at all. "She was very, very nice and gave compliments to my daughters about their swimsuits."Thorne didn't mention her engagement but the romantic Mexico trip has reunited her with Italian singer Mascolo, who she has been dating since April 2019, after the couple quarantined separately. Carlos added that the pair appeared very affectionate. "They went downstairs to the beach and they had a cabana to themselves and they were kissing and hugging and in a very romantic mood." 0

