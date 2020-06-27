Global  

Sia defends Paris Jackson's portrayal of Jesus Christ
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Sia has issued a message of support for Paris Jackson as she comes under fire for her portrayal of Jesus Christ in the upcoming film Habit.

Sia (musician) Sia (musician) Australian singer and songwriter

Sia stopped Maddie Ziegler getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein [Video]

Sia stopped Maddie Ziegler getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein

Sia has revealed she once prevented her longtime collaborator Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein after he invited her to join him.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:45Published
Sia understands white privilege through adopted sons [Video]

Sia understands white privilege through adopted sons

Australian pop star Sia has been educated about white privilege by her two adopted black sons.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:34Published

Jesus Jesus The central figure of Christianity

Paris Jackson's upcoming portrayal of Jesus sparks backlash; thousands sign petitions objecting

 More than 274,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to prevent the distribution of the film "Habit," where Paris Jackson will play Jesus.
USATODAY.com

Paris Jackson Paris Jackson Daughter of Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson surprised to be dating a man [Video]

Paris Jackson surprised to be dating a man

Paris Jackson has admitted she can't believe she's dating boyfriend Gabriel Glenn because she felt sure she'd find lasting love with a girl.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man [Video]

Paris Jackson 'never thought' she'd end up dating a man

Paris Jackson "never thought" she'd end up dating a man as she has mainly dated women in the past.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:12Published

