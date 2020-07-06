Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on increasing COVID-19 cases in the state said that Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19.

He said, "As state government is not worried about the rising number of cases.

They are doing nothing to increase testing.

The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar.

Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by centre and state.

People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test.

Medical staff at COVID centres does not have PPE kits.

We demand that state govt must give a clear picture."