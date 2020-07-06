Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav

Incessant rains in parts of Bihar, reported severe water-logging in Muzaffarpur and Patna cities on July 20. People were unable to commute as knee high water was seen on roads. Lives of the locals have become miserable as water entered their houses. Similar, heavy water-logging witnessed in Patna, where rainwater entered houses of the people. Bihar IMD predicted one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till July 24 in Muzaffarpur and Patna. It is to be noted that most rivers in Bihar are flowing above the danger mark and around eight districts in the state have been flooded.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on July 18 alleged that the Bihar government is manipulating COVID-19 numbers in the state. "COVID-19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID-19 numbers. Centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising," said Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly. State government has conducted over 3.5 lakh COVID tests so far.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on July 20 said that both central and state government is providing all kinds of assistance to the people who have been affected due to the floods which have ravaged the north-eastern state. He said, "On one hand, people are troubled due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, there are challenges arising out of Assam Floods. Still, the people of our state continue to fight the battle. Central and state govt is providing all kinds of assistance to the people." He further informed, "Over 70 lakh people have been affected due to Assam floods. People as well as animals are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations."
While speaking to ANI in Jaipur on July 15, the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria said party does not feel the need of floor test as of now amid current political crisis in Rajasthan. He said, "If we feel the need, the party (BJP) will sit together and make a decision." "We had decided the timing of our meeting based on Sachin Pilot's press conference but now that it has been cancelled, I have told Vasundhara Raje Scindia to try to arrive here (in Jaipur) by evening," LoP Kataria added.
Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister said that a vertical division can be seen in Congress party in Rajasthan. He further said, "Now, if Chief Minister wants to expand his Cabinet, he should first prove majority on the floor. He will not send a good message if he does it without floor test."
Interview with Dave Martin, 55, Big Issue vendor in Hammersmith. The Big Issue Group has kitted out vendors with PPE and contactless payment equipment to allow their sellers to get back to work as of July 6. The Big Issue, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK a means by which to earn a legitimate income, had to stop selling the magazine with immediate effect on March 20 due to the pandemic. As of today, 2,000 vendors will be back out selling the magazine across England, Scotland and Wales, for the first time in 15 weeks.
As Bihar is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a three-member team, including Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, on July 19 arrived in Patna. Team will assess the COVID-19 situation in the..
Jharkhand government is concerned over the movement of people from Bihar in Jharkhand despite the lockdown. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on July 16, "The movement of people still not stopped, Bihar..