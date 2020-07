House releases plan to reform policing in Mass. Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago The Massachusetts House released its plan to reform policing in Massachusetts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REPORTER: LAWMAKERS ARE RACINGTOWARDS THE END OF THE SESSION.THEY ARE HOPING TO GET A BILL ONGOVERNOR BAKER’S DESK BEFORE THEGAVEL COMES DOWN.AFTER AN OVERNIGHT SENATE VOTELAST WEEK, THE HOUSE RELEASETHEIR OWN 129-PAGE BILL LASTNIGHT.SIMILAR TO THE SENATE BILL, ANDGOVERNOR BAKER’S PLAN, THE HOUSEPROPOSAL CREATES A SPECIALCOMMISSION CHARGED WITHCERTIFYING ALL MASSACHUSETTSPOLICE OFFICERS.THAT PANEL WOULD ALSO HAVE THEPOWER TO STRIP OFFICERS OFCERTAIN PROTECTIONS IF THEY’REDECERTIFIED.THE GOVERNOR AND ATTORNEYGENERAL WOULD APPOINT THEMEMBERS, BUT THE BILL ALSOLEAVES ROOM FOR PICKS BY LAWENFORCEMENT UNIONS.THE BILL ALSO BANS CHOKEHOLDS,AND LIMITS THE USE OF FACIALRECOGNITION SOFTWARE.ON ONE CONTROVERSIAL ISSUE, THEHOUSE KEEPS THE STATE’SQUALIFIED IMMUNITY LAW BASICALLYINTACT.THOUGH IT DOES ALLOW FOR CIVILIMMUNITY TO BE STRIPPED IF





