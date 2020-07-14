Deadline approaches for St. Lucie parents to chose distance learning
Time is running out for parents to decide if their child will return to the classroom in St.
Lucie County next month.
Parent deadline to decide on virtual school for kids in St. Lucie County extended 5 daysParents now have added time to decide if they're ready to send their children back on campus. The original deadline was set to expire Wednesday night. It has now been pushed back to July 20.
