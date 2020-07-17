Global  
 

EU leaders near compromise on stimulus plan
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Signs emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as talks in Brussels extended to a fourth day.

Ciara Lee reports

