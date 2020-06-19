China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK

Over hundred Torontonians of diverse background on July 19 staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside Chinese consulate in Toronto. Protestors urged Chinese Communist Party to free Tibet and Hong Kong and also opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh. They also urged Canadian Government to boycott Chinese goods in Canada. The protestors asked international communities to intervene in order to get two Canadians released from Chinese hostage. They raised voice for Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. The Protesters from Iranian Diaspora raised voice against Iranian regime from "selling" Iran to China. Tibetans Vietanamese diaspora also participated in this protest. All protestors urged Canadian government to implement magnitsky sanctions on HR violators in China. A large number of Indian diaspora holding tricolour also participated in the protest to oppose Chinese aggression in Ladakh.
Mohammad Amin Galwan, the grandson of Ghulam Rasool Galwan, the explorer after whom the Galwan Valley is named, tells IANS why China is absolutely wrong in staking a claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh,..