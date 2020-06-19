Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK

China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK

China on Monday (July 20) urged Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path after reports that it was poised to suspend an extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet' [Video]

Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet'

Over hundred Torontonians of diverse background on July 19 staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside Chinese consulate in Toronto. Protestors urged Chinese Communist Party to free Tibet and Hong Kong and also opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh. They also urged Canadian Government to boycott Chinese goods in Canada. The protestors asked international communities to intervene in order to get two Canadians released from Chinese hostage. They raised voice for Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. The Protesters from Iranian Diaspora raised voice against Iranian regime from "selling" Iran to China. Tibetans Vietanamese diaspora also participated in this protest. All protestors urged Canadian government to implement magnitsky sanctions on HR violators in China. A large number of Indian diaspora holding tricolour also participated in the protest to oppose Chinese aggression in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Enter the mind of Bruce Lee

 (CNN)Bruce Lee, the martial arts icon, was being interviewed by a Hong Kong talk show host when the man asked Lee if he saw himself as Chinese or an American...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mohammad Amin Galwan tells IANS why China is wrong in staking claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh [Video]

Mohammad Amin Galwan tells IANS why China is wrong in staking claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh

Mohammad Amin Galwan, the grandson of Ghulam Rasool Galwan, the explorer after whom the Galwan Valley is named, tells IANS why China is absolutely wrong in staking a claim over Galwan Valley in Ladakh,..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 04:52Published
Explainer: inside Hong Kong's divisive new law [Video]

Explainer: inside Hong Kong's divisive new law

China's new Hong Kong security law has come into effect that heralds a more authoritarian path for China’s freest city. Megan Revell explains what you need to know.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:42Published
‘India entirely responsible for Galwan Valley clash’: China [Video]

‘India entirely responsible for Galwan Valley clash’: China

China blamed India for the violent clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. The spokesperson of China Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, “I would like to reiterate that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published