China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path on HK

China on Monday (July 20) urged Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path after reports that it was poised to suspend an extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong .



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Hong Kong Special administrative region of China Boris Johnson news – live: Pompeo set to snub PM by meeting rebel Tory MPs, as Raab expected to suspend Hong Kong extradition treaty Follow all the latest developments

Independent 3 hours ago Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet'



Over hundred Torontonians of diverse background on July 19 staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside Chinese consulate in Toronto. Protestors urged Chinese Communist Party to free Tibet and Hong Kong and also opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh. They also urged Canadian Government to boycott Chinese goods in Canada. The protestors asked international communities to intervene in order to get two Canadians released from Chinese hostage. They raised voice for Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. The Protesters from Iranian Diaspora raised voice against Iranian regime from "selling" Iran to China. Tibetans Vietanamese diaspora also participated in this protest. All protestors urged Canadian government to implement magnitsky sanctions on HR violators in China. A large number of Indian diaspora holding tricolour also participated in the protest to oppose Chinese aggression in Ladakh. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:37 Published on January 1, 1970 Enter the mind of Bruce Lee (CNN)Bruce Lee, the martial arts icon, was being interviewed by a Hong Kong talk show host when the man asked Lee if he saw himself as Chinese or an American...

WorldNews 6 hours ago