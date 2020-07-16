Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening

Task Force Report Says 18 States Should Roll Back Reopening

The 359-page, unpublished document was created for the White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Pence touts USMCA to Wisconsin dairy farmers

 Vice President Mike Pence spent the day campaigning in Wisconsin, where he touted the new USMCA trade pact with Mexico and Canada, saying it "leveled the playing..
USATODAY.com

Pence turns up heat on Biden with Wisconsin speech

 Mike Pence stepped up attacks on Joe Biden with an aggressive speech Friday delivered in the birthplace of the Republican Party, casting the election in under..
USATODAY.com
Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre' [Video]

Fauci calls White House attacks on him 'bizarre'

[NFA] U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the White House effort to discredit him and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "let's stop this nonsense." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scarlett_Says

Bless Your Heart RT @TexasTribune: As of last week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force designated almost half of Texas’ 254 counties as coronavirus “red… 45 minutes ago

baztand

NEWS UPDATE Report prepared for task force says Ky. should tighten limits on gatherings and restaurants, close bars where posit… https://t.co/aXwrwWiAM4 5 hours ago

AttentionPaying

Paying Attention RT @TNSenateDems: Even Trump’s White House says Tennessee is in a dangerous spot with the surge of new #Covid19 cases: Tennessee is one o… 7 hours ago

TimesKentucky

The Kentucky Times Report prepared for task force says Ky. should tighten limits on gatherings and restaurants, close bars where posit… https://t.co/0kNUQTxFdQ 9 hours ago

SaludHEALTHinfo

SaludHEALTHinfo RT @AskMeDrSmartDNP: 18 States, Including Louisiana, In Coronavirus ‘Red Zone’ Should Roll Back Reopening, Unpublished Task Force Report Sa… 11 hours ago

sociojen

sociojen RT @WFLA: An unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force recommends that 18 states in the coronavirus "red zon… 11 hours ago

DudekLinda

Linda Dudek 🍑✍🏼 Task force report says 18 states in coronavirus 'red zone' should roll back reopening https://t.co/zuJp03kTG0 12 hours ago

LindaLouWhoH

Heather.a.k.a.DoTheRightThingAlways @JennaEllisEsq Why is Trump keeping the red zone report secret? This is not a game, real lives are at stake! Task… https://t.co/6QC7UkJenT 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lee County, DeSantis respond to unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Lee County, DeSantis respond to unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force is getting a lot of attention, after it recommended 18 states, including Florida, consider rolling back reopening.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:16Published
The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News [Video]

The first man landed on the moon and other important events in history on 20th July | Oneindia News

The Colombian Declaration of Independence refers to the events of July 20, 1810, in Santa Fe de Bogota, in the Spanish colonial Viceroyalty of New Granada. They resulted in the establishment of a Junta..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:40Published
Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks? [Video]

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?

At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published