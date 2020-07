Comet Drifts Though Northern Lights

Occurred on July 13, 2020 / Graceville, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "The Neowise Comet was going to be visible so I was going to try and do a time-lapse of it.

As I was getting equipment ready my northern light App alert began to go off which is unusual for my area of Minnesota.

I began to wonder if I would be able to capture the unique sight pf a comet drifting through the northern lights, Everything fell into place and it worked out.

It was a beautiful sight to see."